Iran not looking for war - Pezeshkian

Tehran “is not looking for war” but will also “never sit still in the face of any aggression,” Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday in his first comments since the U.S. weekend attack on Iran’s Larak Island.

Speaking before departing for Kyrgyzstan for an international summit, the head of state said Iran would respond firmly to any further attacks, according to the Fars news agency.

Iran “will give a decisive response to the aggressors” if attacked, he said.

“Instability and unrest in the region are not in the interest of any country and will challenge everyone,” Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian is due in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek to attend a summit of heads of state of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries.