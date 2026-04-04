Iran opens Strait of Hormuz to ships with humanitarian aid - report

Iran’s Armed Forces and government have allowed commercial ships carrying humanitarian cargo and essential goods to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim reported.

According to its information, the corresponding directive was sent by Iranian acting Deputy Minister of Agriculture Hooman Fathi to the leadership of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization. The document states that the authorization applies to vessels heading to Iranian ports or currently in the waters of the Gulf of Oman.

"In connection with the approval by the government <...> and the Armed Forces <...> for the passage of ships carrying humanitarian cargo, in particular, essential goods and animal feed, through the Strait of Hormuz, we ask that instructions are given to ensure their transit in accordance with protocols," the official’s letter said.

However, Iranian authorities did not specify whether other countries’ vessels carrying humanitarian cargo are allowed to leave the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.