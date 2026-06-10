Trump congratulates Pashinyan on victory in Armenia elections

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his Civil Contract party's 'decisive ​victory' in weekend elections.

"Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan for his decisive victory in Armenia’s National Elections. I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election," Trump said on Truth Social.

The U.S. leader stressed that with Pashinyan as the leader of Armenia, "it will attain levels of Greatness and Success beyond everyone’s wildest expectations".

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured 49.82% of the vote, according to preliminary results shared by Armenia’s Central Election Commission.