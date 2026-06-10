Iran delivers response to US proposal via Pakistan - media

Iran has communicated its response to Washington's peace proposals through Islamabad, Al Hadath reported, citing a diplomatic source.

"Iran has communicated its response to the letter handed to it by the Pakistani Interior Minister",

the source said.

According to the same source, diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington continue, with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar increasing their efforts over the past 24 hours.

On June 9, US Vice President J.D. Vance said the USA and Iran were close to reaching a deal. He suggested an agreement could be finalized within the coming days, while not ruling out a later timeline.