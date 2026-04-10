Iran ready for any outcome of talks - envoy

Iran's ambassador to Moscow has stated that the country is prepared for various scenarios following its negotiations with the United States, including defending itself should the talks fail.

Iran is committed to dialogue with the United States but is also prepared to defend itself if the negotiations in Pakistan break down, Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

He stressed that Iran had never sought to escalate conflict in the region and is now ready to engage in talks with U.S. representatives to resolve outstanding issues.

"Iran's policy in Islamabad is focused on diplomacy and dialogue. National unity, the consensus of the authorities, and the prayers of our people are the pillars of our negotiating team," Kazem Jalali said.

However, the ambassador noted that Iran has had negative past experiences negotiating with the U.S. As a result, Jalali told RIA Novosti in an interview that the possibility of continued military action cannot be ruled out - a scenario for which Tehran would be fully prepared.