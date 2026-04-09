Iran restores railway service between Tehran and Mashhad

Repair work is ongoing in Iran during the two-week truce with the USA and Israel, with rail links between Tehran and Mashhad now restored, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Services resumed on Friday connecting the capital to Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city and the administrative center of Razavi Khorasan Province in the northeast.

Specialists carried out repairs on the Rey-Bahram railway segment.

Rail traffic had been halted in several parts of the country on April 7 following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure.