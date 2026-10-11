Iran says US response to conditions for reopening Hormuz 'insufficient'

Iran considers Washington's response to its seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz "insufficient," a senior Iranian official said, according to Tasnim.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said the U.S. had accepted some of Tehran's conditions, while others remained unclear.

Rezaei said Washington had approached Tehran over the past two months through three channels - Pakistan, Qatar and Iraq - asking Iran to submit its proposals.

About two weeks ago, Iran conveyed seven conditions to the U.S., explicitly stating that the Strait of Hormuz would not reopen to Washington and no negotiations would take place until those conditions were met, he said.

The secretary said Tehran was no longer in the process of responding to Washington because the US had already submitted its response, which Iran considered "insufficient."

"They must clarify the issues that remain ambiguous to us," Rezaei said.

The report did not detail all seven conditions or specify which ones Washington had accepted.

Rezaei also said the Gulf could not be secure without Iran's management of the Strait of Hormuz, describing control over the waterway as an "immense source of national wealth and a major national asset."

The official said Iran's interests extended beyond closing the passage and collecting transit fees.