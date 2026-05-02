Iran softens conditions for resuming peace talks with US- report

Iran has handed Washington a new proposal for ending the war, offering hints of compromise in a bid to revive talks to end a standoff, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The two sides remain far apart, however, on the substantive issues of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.

The report cited people familiar with the details as saying Iran’s new proposal drops its demand that the U.S. blockade end before talks take place on lifting the Iranian blockade.

Iran’s new proposal reportedly offers that Hormuz talks instead commence simultaneously with the U.S. unwinding its blockade and guaranteeing no further attacks.

The new proposal also offers to discuss Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for U.S. sanctions relief. Iran has indicated it would be willing to hold talks with the U.S. in Pakistan if Washington is open to the new offer.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to secure a deal with Iran that would be acceptable to the U.S.

"We had to get this done and we’re really doing well. We’re just winning," the U.S. leader said. In his view, "if this were a fight, they’d stop it."

"They're not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have, and we're going to get this thing done properly. We're not going to leave early and then have the problem arise in three more years," Trump said.

On May 1, the American leader formally notified the U.S. Congress that the White House considers the war with Iran to be over, citing a ceasefire that took effect on April 7 and was later extended. However, the move appeared to be driven mainly by the need to comply with national legislation governing the use of the U.S. military in conflicts overseas.