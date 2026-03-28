Iran to hit more targets if Kharg Island attacked - envoy

Iran could expand the list of US-related targets if Washington attacks Kharg Island, Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini said.

He noted that in response to threats against Iranian islands and critical infrastructure, Tehran has issued clear and consistent warnings: any attack on Iranian sovereign territory or vital economic assets would be met with a firm and proportionate response.

"According to the Iranian doctrine, such a response would not necessarily be limited to the immediate site of an attack, but could extend to a broader range of strategic targets connected to the aggressors," Amir Hossein Hosseini said.

According to him, the overarching aim, as emphasized by Iranian officials, is to ensure that any act of aggression carries significant and tangible consequences for those responsible.

The envoy expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically, based on the realities on the ground and respect for Iran’s sovereignty, TASS reported.