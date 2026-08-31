Iran to reciprocate if US honors memorandum-commitments

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran would immediately reciprocate if the U.S. returned to its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum.

“I state clearly that if the United States returns to its commitments under the memorandum, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reciprocate,” Pezeshkian said.

In an address to the 26th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek he accused Washington of failing to honor the agreement less than two weeks after signing it, saying U.S. violations were met with a proportionate response from Tehran.

The memorandum was reached in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar after the Iran-U.S. military conflict. The agreement included provisions concerning an end to hostilities, the Strait of Hormuz and further negotiations between Tehran and Washington.