Iran wants only fair and comprehensive agreement with US - Araghchi

Iran will only accept “a fair and comprehensive agreement” in its negotiations with the United States on ending the war in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

"We only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement," Abbas Araghchi said.

During the meeting, the Iranian FM said China is a close friend of Iran and bilateral “cooperation will even become stronger under current circumstances”.

Wang called for Iran and the U.S. to reopen the strait “as soon as possible”.

Araghchi’s visit on May 6 comes a week before U.S. President Donald Trump visits Beijing for a summit with President Xi Jinping on May 14-15.