Iran's Parliament Speaker warns of ground invasion readiness

Iranian Majlis Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf declared Iran's military prepared to repel any potential US ground offensive, warning of severe consequences for US forces.

"Our people are waiting for a ground invasion by American soldiers to burn them to death and forever punish their regional partners",

Ghalibaf said, accusing Washington of simultaneously declaring its readiness for diplomacy while preparing ground operations.

The speaker suggested that setbacks in the US campaign against Iran may have prompted President Trump's team to present a 15-point peace plan. Media reports have indicated the Pentagon is considering ground operations in Iran lasting up to two months.