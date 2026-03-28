Islamabad ready to host Iran-US meeting next week - Ishaq Dar

Talks between the United States and Iran may take place in Islamabad in the coming days, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said following consultations with the top diplomats of Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

"Pakistan will be honored to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict," Ishaq Dar said.

He noted that Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks.

According to the PM, Sunday’s consultations discussed "ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region."

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia "agreed that this war is not in favor of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction."