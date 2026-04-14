Israel and Lebanon to launch direct talks

Preliminary consultations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington have yielded and agreement to begin direct talks, the U.S. Department of State said.

"All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue," the statement reads.

The delegations were led by the countries’ ambassadors to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad of Lebanon and Yechiel Leiter of Israel.

The Lebanese side called for an immediate ceasefire and respect of its territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Israeli side, in turn, expressed its support "for disarming all non-state terror groups" in Lebanon and stated its commitment to engage in direct dialogue.