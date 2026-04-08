Israel has more goals to complete in Iran - Netanyahu

Whether with the pen or with the sword, Israel will achieve its goals with regard to Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
"I want to emphasize: this is not the end of the campaign. This is a stop along the way to achieving all our goals," Netanyahu said.
Speaking in his first televised address since the two-week truce came into effect, the PM said that Israel is "prepared to return to combat at any moment if required."
"We still have many goals that we must achieve, and we will achieve them either through an agreement or by returning to military action. We are ready to return to military action at any moment, if need be. Our finger is on the trigger," Netanyahu said.