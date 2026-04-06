Israel hits Iran's largest petrochemical plant

Israel struck Iran's largest ​petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh on ‌Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said, in what he described ​as a severe economic ​blow to Tehran.

"A central target responsible for about 50% of the country’s petrochemical production. This is after last week when a second central facility was struck," Katz said.

According to him, now the two facilities, which together are responsible for about 85% of Iran's petrochemical exports, have been taken out of service and are not functioning.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the IDF to continue to attack, with all force, the national infrastructure of the Iranian regime," Katz said.

Several explosions were ⁠heard at Iran's South ​Pars Petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, ​Fars news agency reported on Monday.

Companies that provide electricity, water and oxygen ​to Asaluyeh were attacked, ​but the Pars petrochemical company has ‌not ⁠been damaged, Tasnim reported, adding that the electricity supply to all Asaluyeh ​petrochemicals units ​had ⁠been cut.

At the time, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was not informed of the strike before it was launched, adding that Israel would not hit additional Iranian gas facilities.

But over the weekend, the president railed against Iran over choking off the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to hit the nation’s infrastructure.