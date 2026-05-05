Israel ready to resume large-scale operation against Iran - General Staff

The Israel Defense Forces are on high alert and prepared to resume large-scale military action against Iran, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced.

"We are on heightened alert to resume a powerful and large-scale operation that will allow us to deepen our gains and further weaken the Iranian regime",

Zamir said.

He stated that Tel Aviv has been presented with a historic opportunity to reshape the regional reality through a multi-front campaign.

According to Zamir, Israel continues to coordinate its actions with Washington and is closely monitoring the situation.

He also noted that there remain facilities which Israel views as potential targets.