Israeli Air Force-chief to end tenure soon

Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar will end his tenure on May 5, after an initial handover date was delayed due to the war in Iran.

The new date was agreed upon during a meeting Bar held yesterday with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the military says.

Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler is set to replace Bar after over four years in the role.

“The chief of staff emphasized that the rotation is conditional on an operational situation assessment,” the IDF says.

The IAF handover was initially set for this month.