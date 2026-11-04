Kazakhstan eyes wheat exports to Israel via Azerbaijan and Georgia

Kazakhstan's national company Prodcorporation is considering the possibility of supplying up to 500,000 tons of food-grade wheat to Israel via Azerbaijan and Georgia, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture.

This was stated by Samat Tenbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Prodcorporation, at a meeting of the Kazakhstan-Israel Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Jerusalem.

Tenbayev noted that Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its position in the international agricultural market by expanding the geographical reach of its domestic agricultural exports, which currently cover more than 80 countries. Particular attention is being paid to developing trade relations with countries in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

This year's high harvest creates additional opportunities to expand grain exports. Kazakhstan has substantial volumes of food-grade wheat with high protein and gluten content, which is in demand on international markets and is of interest to Israeli processing companies.

"Prodcorporation is ready to consider concluding long-term contracts for the supply of 200,000 to 500,000 tons of food-grade wheat and other agricultural products, taking into account the needs of the Israeli market," Tenbayev said.

At the same time, logistics remains one of the key issues in further expanding exports. As possible routes for delivering Kazakh products to Israeli partners, the company proposed considering a transport corridor through Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as alternative routes using Baltic Sea ports.

The potential for cooperation is supported by the size of Israel's grain market. The country imports more than 2 million tons of wheat annually. Oilseeds, barley, and corn are also in steady demand. This creates additional opportunities to diversify Kazakhstan's agricultural exports and strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Alongside expanding exports, Kazakhstan is interested in attracting advanced Israeli technologies to modernize its agricultural sector. Israel's experience in organizing agricultural production under conditions of limited water resources is of particular relevance.

Promising areas of cooperation include the introduction of water-saving irrigation systems, the reuse of treated wastewater, the digitalization of production processes, and the application of artificial intelligence in agricultural management.

Adapting these solutions to Kazakhstan's climatic and environmental conditions would help improve water-use efficiency, optimize production costs, and increase the productivity of the agricultural sector.