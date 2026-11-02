Kremlin assesses chances of Putin-Trump meeting in Shenzhen

Dmitry Peskov has suggested the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in China. In a few weeks, the leaders of the two countries will travel to the PRC to attend the APEC summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may hold a bilateral meeting during the APEC summit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the two leaders would likely interact in one form or another.

”One can assume that the two presidents will communicate in one way or another,”

– the Kremlin spokesman said.

The APEC summit is scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19.