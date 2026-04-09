Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin confirms Dmitriev's visit to US

Kremlin confirms Dmitriev's visit to US
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Special Presidential Representative for Investments and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev is currently visiting the United States as head of the group on economic issues and is continuing to work within this group, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"First of all, yes, I can confirm this visit," Peskov said.

He noted that Dmitriev is not holding talks on settling the Ukraine conflict.

"Kirill Dmitriev is not holding negotiations on the Ukraine settlement. And this is not a resumption of these talks," Peskov said.

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