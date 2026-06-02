Kuwait Airport closed following Iranian attack

A passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport has been attacked by drones and missiles launched from Iran, the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority said.

"An emergency plan was activated at Kuwait Airport after Terminal 1 was hit by Iranian drones and missiles," the statement reads.

According to Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the attack caused casualties and serious damage to some of the airport facilities. In this regard, the authority decided to suspend outbound flights and redirect inbound flights to other airports until further notice.

Kuwaiti Defense Ministry Spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the T1 terminal had been attacked by drones. According to him, the strike caused serious damage and left several people injured.

The U.S. Central Command stated in the early hours of Wednesday that U.S. forces had conducted strikes on "an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island" after intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran.

The IRGC said it had retaliated with missile and drone strikes on the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a U.S. airbase in the Gulf region. Later, the U.S. military reported the downing of several Iranian drones "attempting to attack U.S. forces in Kuwait."