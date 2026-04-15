Lebanese President refuses to negotiate with Israeli Prime Minister - media

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has refused to negotiate with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanese media reported.

According to the LBCI portal, Aoun informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of his decision during a telephone conversation on April 16.

On Tuesday, delegations from Israel and Lebanon met in Washington for the first time since 1993, agreeing to begin direct negotiations.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced that a dialogue between the leaders of Israel and Lebanon would take place later that day.