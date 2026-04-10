Lebanese and Israeli envoys to hold ceasefire talks in Washington

Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter have reached an agreement to meet at the U.S. State Department on April 14, to discuss ceasefire negotiations, the Lebanese President's office said.

"At the instruction of President [Joseph] Aoun, the first telephone conversation has been held between the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel in Washington. <...> During the conversation, they agreed to hold their first meeting next Tuesday at the headquarters of the U.S. State Department," the statement reads.

Diplomats will discuss the start date of U.S.-led negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had issued orders to launch direct talks with Lebanon as soon as possible. According to Israel’s Kan radio station, the Israeli authorities agreed to hold talks with Lebanon in Washington next week because of pressure from the U.S.