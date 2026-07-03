Lebanon announces Israeli attacks death toll in 4 months

Lebanon's Health Ministry has updated its casualty figures for civilians killed during the hostilities between Israel and the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

"The total number of Lebanese killed since the military escalation began on March 2 has risen to 4,310, with the number of wounded reaching 12,199," the health ministry's statement reads.

The Lebanese Health Ministry noted that despite the ceasefire between the parties declared on June 19, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Friday targeting the populated areas of Barashit, Beit Yahoun, Bint Jbeil, and Kunin. As a result, 12 people were killed in southern Lebanon over the course of the day.