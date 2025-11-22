Media: Steven Witkoff to travel to Russia after success in Geneva

According to officials within the US Presidential Administration, Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff will travel to Moscow immediately if the talks with the Kiev delegation in Geneva yield a positive outcome from the American perspective, The Washington Post reports.

Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are currently in Geneva, where they will present Donald Trump's plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict during a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators.

According to The Washington Post, depending on the outcome in Geneva, Trump's plan could either be presented directly to the Russian leadership or sent back for short-term revisions.

Witkoff and Rubio's objective is to clarify to both Kiev and EU representatives that Trump's plan is not "pro-Russian" but reflects the objective realities on the ground. They will seek an understanding that if Ukraine agrees to implement the plan - in its current or a revised form - Kiev will be absolved of responsibility for any delays in the settlement.

The plan, as previously reported, envisions the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and Donbas in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine from the US and EU.