Mirziyoyev to visit Baku

The President of Uzbekistan’s visit to Azerbaijan will last two days. During the trip, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will participate in the CICA summit.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan this week, the presidential press service announced.

The visit is scheduled for October 14–15. The Uzbek leader will take part in the 7th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

On the sidelines of the summit, Mirziyoyev will hold several bilateral meetings with the heads of foreign delegations.

CICA is an international forum aimed at strengthening cooperation and ensuring peace and stability in Asia. its members are 28 states.

In September, the energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan finalized a roadmap in Baku for expanding cooperation in the energy sector for 2026–2028, outlining plans for joint projects and a strengthened partnership.