Moscow and Baku resolve AZAL flight crash issue

Russia and Azerbaijan have agreed to appropriately resolve issues arising from the crash of an AZAL plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, according to the joint statement of the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The settlement was reached in accordance with agreements between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, during their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025.

"The parties have reached an appropriate settlement of the consequences, including the issue of payment of compensation in connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near Aktau on December 25, 2024, resulting from the unintended operation of an air defense system in the airspace of Russia," the statement reads.

The statement emphasized that steps undertaken confirm the mutual intention to build further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of allied interaction.

The sides expressed confidence that the progressive development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

"We once again extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the airplane crash and share the pain of this irreparable loss with all those affected by the tragedy," the statement reads.

On December 25, 2024, an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash-landed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, while operating a flight from Baku to Grozny. There were 67 people on board, 29 of whom survived.