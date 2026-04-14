New groups of displaced persons return to Aghdara and Khojaly villages

The next group of former internally displaced persons sent on April 14 has reached the Azerbaijani villages of Vangli, Childiran, Ashaghi Oratagh, Heyvali, and Chapar in Aghdara district, as well as Dashbulag in Khojaly district, Trend reported, citing the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

At this stage, 4 families (18 people) returned to Vangli, 2 families (5 people) to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh, 3 families (13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people) to Chapar, and 1 family (4 people) to Dashbulag.

The group of former IDPs has been sent to Aghdara and Khojaly districts in accordance with the directives of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories.

The group consists of families who had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.