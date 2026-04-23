Over 100 families to return to Aghdam

Another group of former internally displaced persons is returning to Aghdam today as part of the "Great Return" program, following the directives of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

On April 24, 110 families - a total of 397 people - will come back to their hometown. For many years, these Azerbaijani citizens lived in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The return to Aghdam became possible after Azerbaijani territories were liberated from Armenian occupation and essential infrastructure was restored.