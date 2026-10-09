Over 30 million Iranians ready to fight US - Security Council

More than 30 million Iranians have registered for the "Janfada" ("Sacrifice for Iran") campaign, according to Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

All of them are ready to take up arms in the event of actual US aggression, Rezaei said.

According to Rezaei, Tehran does not intend to abandon diplomatic contacts entirely but warned it would not return to the previous model of diplomatic relations.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said the US‑Iran conflict would end soon. Earlier this week, it was reported that Washington does not plan new strikes on Iran before the November 3 midterm congressional elections.