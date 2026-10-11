Over 300 trucks waiting at Upper Lars

On Monday, the line of heavy trucks waiting to cross from Russia into Georgia via the Upper Lars checkpoint totaled over 300 vehicles, the press service of the Head and Government of North Ossetia reported.

"There are 311 transit heavy-duty vehicles in the region's electronic queue, waiting for their turn to cross the state border via the Upper Lars checkpoint",

the press service said.

According to North Ossetia's authorities, there are no restrictions on the Georgian Military Highway or the Transcaucasian Highway, both are fully open.

The queue exceeded 500 trucks on October 9. At the time of publication, 265 vehicles were registered in the electronic queue, with 150 in the "green zone".