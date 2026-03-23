Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks

Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks
© Photo: Vera Romashkina / Vestnik Kavkaza

Islamabad is ready to host talks between Washington and Tehran if they agree, Spokesperson for the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Hussain Andrabi, told CNN.

"If both sides agree, Pakistan is always ready to host talks," Andrabi said.

Earlier, the N12 television channel said, citing an Israeli official, that a meeting between the U.S. and Iranian representatives may take place later this week in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that in the previous two days Washington and Tehran had held what he called "productive conversations" on ending the hostilities in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told IRNA that Tehran had not held talks with Washington but that it had communicated its position to mediators.

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