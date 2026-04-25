Pashinyan comments on Washington shooting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the attack at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were attending a dinner event.

"I am glad to hear that President Donald Trump, the First Lady, the Vice President, and others present are safe following this disturbing incident. Violence has no place in our democratic societies. I wish the President of the United States continued well amid today's challenges",

Pashinyan said.

The attack occurred on Sunday night. A Secret Service agent was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The suspect, a 31-year-old California resident, admitted that he did not attempt to assassinate Trump, stating that administration officials were his intended targets.