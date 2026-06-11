Pashinyan congratulated Putin on Russia Day

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, expressing confidence in the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

"I am convinced that the multifaceted ties between the peoples of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, as well as our mutual readiness for an open and constructive dialogue based on respect for each other's sovereignty and national interests, will continue to strengthen cooperation and exploit the full range of opportunities for cooperation between our countries",

Pashinyan said.

In his message, the Armenian Prime Minister noted that Russia Day embodies the responsibility of Russian citizens for their country's future, as well as the friendly Russian people's aspiration to independently choose their own path of development.