Pashinyan meets with NATO special representative

The Armenian Prime Minister met with the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia. The parties discussed the situation in the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Kevin Hamilton, NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Pashinyan particularly emphasized Yerevan's cooperation with NATO on ensuring security in the South Caucasus region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed aspects of mutual interest.

"The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the Armenia-NATO partnership agenda. They touched upon prospects for developing cooperation, as well as the effective implementation of joint programs,”

– the Press Service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reported