Pegasus Airlines plane stranded in Iran departs for Türkiye

Turkish media reports that a Pegasus Airlines plane has departed Iran. Due to the escalation in the Middle East, it was stuck in Tehran for nearly two months.

A Pegasus Airlines plane, stranded in Tehran due to the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East, has departed for Türkiye, Turkish media reported on April 21.

The plane will return home after 53 days spent in Iran. It is scheduled to arrive in Istanbul this evening.

The plane had been stranded in Tehran since late February due to airspace closures. The crew was successfully evacuated to Türkiye by land at the beginning of the war.