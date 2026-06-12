Pezeshkian addressed nation on occasion of 12-day war anniversary

Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the people of Iran on the occasion of the 12-day war with Israel anniversary. The Iranian President said that Israel had not achieved its goals.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the people on the occasion of the 12-day war with Israel anniversary. Pezeshkian said Israel had failed to achieve its goals.

“The resilience of the people, the leadership of the head of state and the readiness of the armed forces prevented the achievement of these goals,”

– Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to Pezeshkian, Israel tried to weaken the will of the people, but failed.