Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin and Pezeshkian discussed situation at Bushehr NPP

Putin and Pezeshkian discussed situation at Bushehr NPP
© Photo: Website of President of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the situation at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran at a bilateral meeting in Bishkek, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"It is quiet at the plant. I must say that our presidents, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the president of Iran, discussed this issue in depth yesterday during a bilateral meeting," Likhachev said.

Rosatom specialists are preparing to take part in scheduled repairs at the first unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran scheduled for mid-September, the head added.

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