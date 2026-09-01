Putin and Pezeshkian discussed situation at Bushehr NPP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have discussed the situation at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran at a bilateral meeting in Bishkek, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"It is quiet at the plant. I must say that our presidents, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the president of Iran, discussed this issue in depth yesterday during a bilateral meeting," Likhachev said.

Rosatom specialists are preparing to take part in scheduled repairs at the first unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran scheduled for mid-September, the head added.