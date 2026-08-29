Putin to travel to Bishkek today

Russian President Vladimir Putin will spend the next two days in Kyrgyzstan, paying a "lengthy and intense" visit to Kyrgyzstan, including to take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Russian leader’s schedule includes attending the SCO Council of Heads of States, a meeting in the SCO+ format, and a marathon of bilateral talks with his counterparts.

Upon his arrival to Bishkek, the Russian president will attend a meeting with his Chinese counterpart and friend Xi Jinping. After that, the Russian leader will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first part of the two-day marathon will conclude with talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On September 1, the Russian leader plans to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the summit’s host, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.