Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatari delegation to discuss asset unfreezing and US agreement in Iran

Qatari delegation to discuss asset unfreezing and US agreement in Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A Qatari delegation has arrived in Iran to negotiate the final terms of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran and to discuss the unfreezing of Iranian foreign accounts, Al Araby TV reported, citing a source.

According to the channel, the visit is connected with the recent changes in the US-Iranian draft memorandum. The Qatari negotiators are expected to review and address Tehran's comments on the document.

The delegation will also discuss the process of unfreezing Iranian financial funds held in foreign banks.

Reuters, citing its own sources, reported that the Qatari team arrived in Iran on Sunday morning to finalize an agreement aimed at resolving the conflict between the USA and Iran.

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