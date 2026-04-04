Rain, cold snap expected in Moscow region

Long-lasting rains will hit the Moscow region this evening, the Russian Hydrometeorological Center warns. The storm will begin with light local showers and gradually develop into prolonged downpours, accompanied by a sharp drop in temperature.

Light rain, which will begin today in Moscow and the Moscow region, will intensify overnight into Sunday and continue throughout tomorrow, the Russian Hydrometeorological Center reports.

Local showers will intensify and continue throughout the night, with up to 2 mm of precipitation expected in the capital. Temperatures will drop sharply: overnight temperatures is expected to drop to +2 °C in Moscow and below zero in the region.