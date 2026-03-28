Red Crescent sums up 30 days of war in Iran

About 21,000 civilians have suffered injuries in U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran since the onset of the conflict, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said.

"A total of about 21,000 civilians have been injured, including 1,731 minors under 18 and 4,163 women," the statement reads.

The Red Crescent stressed the attacks have killed 214 children and 244 women.

In addition, U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have now damaged or destroyed more than 100,000 civilian buildings.

More than 80,000 residential buildings, over 20,000 commercial facilities have been hit. In the capital Tehran alone, nearly 40,000 residential buildings and business units were hit.

The Red Crescent also said that around 600 schools and nearly 300 health centres had been attacked in the past four weeks.