Vestnik Kavkaza

Riyadh airport to remain closed indefinitely

Riyadh airport to remain closed indefinitely
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation says King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh will remain closed for now after missile strikes caused significant damage.

No timeframe for reopening has been announced.

The strikes on October 10 and 11 severely disrupted air travel: Reuters reports 99.7% of flights were cancelled yesterday, with around 60% possibly cancelled today.

ATOR notes there are no direct Russia–Saudi Arabia flights, but the closure will affect travellers planning layovers in the Kingdom.

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