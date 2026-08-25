Rosnedra expects replenishment of oil and gas reserves this year

Russia’s oil and condensate reserves increased by 45 mln tons in the first half of 2026, while gas reserves added 156 bln cubic meters, head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra) Oleg Kazanov said.

According to him, hydrocarbon reserves are projected to rise by the end of the year.

"In the first half of 2026, the increment of commercial reserves resulting from geological exploration activities by subsoil users amounted to 45 mln tons for liquid hydrocarbons (oil and condensate), and 156 bln cubic meters for gas. The main increase in reserves is expected by the end of the year," Oleg Kazanov said.

Russia's total oil reserves are estimated at 31-32 bln tons, of which only half are profitable due to the significant share of hard-to-recover reserves.