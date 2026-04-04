Russia, Turkey and Hungary to strengthen TurkStream security

Russia, Turkey, Hungary, and Serbia have agreed to bolster the security of the TurkStream gas pipeline against potential attacks from Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The top diplomat reported that he had held telephone conversations with the energy ministers of Serbia and Turkey, as well as with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

"We agreed that the pipeline must be physically protected more reliably than ever before, as attacks on it are becoming increasingly frequent. We agreed to maintain close contact," Peter Szijjarto said.

According to the FM, each side will contribute and take decisive measures to protect the TurkStream pipeline throughout Europe.