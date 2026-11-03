Russia and Azerbaijan sign emergency cooperation plan for 2027-2029

The Ministries of Emergency Situations of Russia and Azerbaijan signed a Joint Action Plan for 2027-2029, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov and Russian Minister for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Alexander Kurenkov.

The signing took place during a meeting between Heydarov and a delegation led by Kurenkov, who was visiting Azerbaijan in connection with the 21st Men’s and 12th Women’s World Championships in Fire and Rescue Sport, held in Baku.

During the meeting, the significance of the Joint Action Plan was highlighted in terms of developing mutually beneficial relations and expanding the exchange of experience across various fields.