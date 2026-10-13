Russia and US discussing diesel supplies

The Russian Ministry of Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy are holding talks on contracts for Russian diesel fuel supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Talks on making contracts are now underway between the Russian Energy Ministry and the U.S. Department of Energy. An instrument will be found there that will make it possible to support supplies," Novak said.

Following a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 8, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a temporary general license until April next year permitting supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the world market.

Russia is ready to supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the U.S. market as well as to other partners in October, and by the end of the year it will be ready to bring this up to 3-3.5 million tonnes per month.