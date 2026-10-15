Russia and US effectively resolve diesel supplies issues - Novak

All issues related to freight, insurance, and the supply of diesel to the U.S. have effectively been resolved, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.

"All issues related to freight, insurance, and supplies will be resolved. The suppliers and buyers need to sign documents between themselves now," Alexander Novak said.

According to the official, there are no obstacles to supplies neither regarding freight nor insurance, considering how the US Department of the Treasury interprets the lifting of sanctions on diesel shipments.