Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia becomes main supplier of milk to Georgian market

Russia becomes main supplier of milk to Georgian market
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Updated data from Georgia's National Statistics Service on milk imports for February shows that Russia has taken the lead among suppliers.

Russian exports to Georgia reached nearly $700,000 during the month, placing Russian producers firmly at the top.

The top three exporters were dairy producers from Russia, Poland, and Azerbaijan.

The five largest suppliers to the Georgian market are as follows:

  • Russia — 33.7%
  • Poland — 17.5%
  • Azerbaijan — 14.8%
  • France — 11.9%
  • Belarus — 10.9%

Together, these five countries account for almost 90% of Georgia's milk imports, with Russian companies making up a third of all foreign supplies to the local market.

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